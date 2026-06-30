The Royalty King

The Royalty King

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J P's avatar
J P
3d

How are you measuring

double digit cash flow yields? I don’t believe the routine sources bc 10Q states there are deposits in cash flow statements that don’t belong to the exchanges ( CBOE for example). Do you know a way to adjust these numbers? I think they are too cheap. I just don’t know how cheap.

Reply
Share
3 replies by The Royalty King and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Royalty King · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture