The Royalty King

The Royalty King

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J P's avatar
J P
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The Landbridge invest day presentation left me with the idea that LB had a significant amount of water that was suitable for data centers at least up to a point. Produced waterbeds discussed but not emphasized at least at the current time. I could be mistaken, but it sure seemed that way. Did you read or see the event?

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