About The Royalty King

Most investors debate prices.

I focus on who gets paid.

The Royalty King is a research publication dedicated to toll-booth business models — royalties, exchanges, and asset-light structures positioned at the center of real economic activity, collecting cash flow across cycles.

These businesses do not rely on perfect timing or bold predictions.

They rely on structure, incentives, and patience.

The Research

I publish investment research focused on businesses I believe have:

Durable, recurring cash flows

Minimal operational leverage

Strong capital discipline

Long economic lives

The foundation of the publication is The Royalty King Research Report — deep, structured analysis covering:

Business and incentive architecture

Asset quality and longevity

Valuation frameworks with downside awareness

Long-term return potential across market regimes

Many ideas explored here have gone on to deliver multi-year, multi-bagger outcomes, not through speculation, but through structure.

Who This Is For

This publication is for investors who:

Think in years, not weeks

Care deeply about incentives and valuation

Prefer structure over speculation

Seek geographic independence without sacrificing rigor

If you’re looking for hot tips, this is not it.

If you’re building a resilient, inflation-aware portfolio, you’ll feel at home.

About Me

I’m an independent investor, writer, and consultant to family offices globally.

My work centers on royalty and toll-booth business models, capital allocation, valuation, and asymmetric income strategies — combining long-term ownership with disciplined options frameworks designed to function across market environments.

I look forward to seeing you on the inside.

Benjamin Demase

The Royalty King

All content published by The Royalty King is for general information and educational purposes only.

Nothing constitutes financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, nor should it be relied upon as such.

I am not a licensed financial adviser.

Any examples, scenarios, or references to securities, strategies, or positions reflect my own personal views or hypothetical illustrations only and are not recommendations.

Financial markets involve risk, including the risk of loss of capital.