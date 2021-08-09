About The Royalty King
Most investors debate prices.
I focus on who gets paid.
The Royalty King is a research publication dedicated to toll-booth business models — royalties, exchanges, and asset-light structures positioned at the center of real economic activity, collecting cash flow across cycles.
These businesses do not rely on perfect timing or bold predictions.
They rely on structure, incentives, and patience.
The Research
I publish investment research focused on businesses I believe have:
Durable, recurring cash flows
Minimal operational leverage
Strong capital discipline
Long economic lives
The foundation of the publication is The Royalty King Research Report — deep, structured analysis covering:
Business and incentive architecture
Asset quality and longevity
Valuation frameworks with downside awareness
Long-term return potential across market regimes
Many ideas explored here have gone on to deliver multi-year, multi-bagger outcomes, not through speculation, but through structure.
Who This Is For
This publication is for investors who:
Think in years, not weeks
Care deeply about incentives and valuation
Prefer structure over speculation
Seek geographic independence without sacrificing rigor
If you’re looking for hot tips, this is not it.
If you’re building a resilient, inflation-aware portfolio, you’ll feel at home.
About Me
I’m an independent investor, writer, and consultant to family offices globally.
My work centers on royalty and toll-booth business models, capital allocation, valuation, and asymmetric income strategies — combining long-term ownership with disciplined options frameworks designed to function across market environments.
I look forward to seeing you on the inside.
Benjamin Demase
The Royalty King