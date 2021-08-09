The Royalty King

About The Royalty King

Most investors debate prices.
I focus on who gets paid.

The Royalty King is a research publication dedicated to toll-booth business models — royalties, exchanges, and asset-light structures positioned at the center of real economic activity, collecting cash flow across cycles.

These businesses do not rely on perfect timing or bold predictions.
They rely on structure, incentives, and patience.

The Research

I publish investment research focused on businesses I believe have:

  • Durable, recurring cash flows

  • Minimal operational leverage

  • Strong capital discipline

  • Long economic lives

The foundation of the publication is The Royalty King Research Report — deep, structured analysis covering:

  • Business and incentive architecture

  • Asset quality and longevity

  • Valuation frameworks with downside awareness

  • Long-term return potential across market regimes

Many ideas explored here have gone on to deliver multi-year, multi-bagger outcomes, not through speculation, but through structure.

Who This Is For

This publication is for investors who:

  • Think in years, not weeks

  • Care deeply about incentives and valuation

  • Prefer structure over speculation

  • Seek geographic independence without sacrificing rigor

If you’re looking for hot tips, this is not it.
If you’re building a resilient, inflation-aware portfolio, you’ll feel at home.

About Me

I’m an independent investor, writer, and consultant to family offices globally.

My work centers on royalty and toll-booth business models, capital allocation, valuation, and asymmetric income strategies — combining long-term ownership with disciplined options frameworks designed to function across market environments.

I look forward to seeing you on the inside.
Benjamin Demase
The Royalty King

