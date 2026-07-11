The Royalty King

The Royalty King

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter snowdon's avatar
peter snowdon
5d

Very interesting, thanks. You don't go into any detail on their aspiration to be an operating company via Westhaven. Are you simply treating that as too remote to factor in along this timeline?

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Royalty King
Antonius van Opstal's avatar
Antonius van Opstal
6d

their investment in spc nickel corp has received weird investing attention.

(see sven lorenz weird investing guide.)

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Royalty King
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Royalty King · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture