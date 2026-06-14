The Whole Book, in One Place

A man once went to a rabbi and asked the only question that has ever really mattered: how do I hold wealth in a way that survives me — and survives the world?

The answer he got is roughly two thousand years old. Divide your wealth into three. A third in land, a third in commerce, a third kept ready to hand. Land endures. Commerce compounds. The reserve is the part that stays yours in any weather.

I have run my portfolios on that rule for years. But the rabbi lived in a world where the only energy was burning wood, so I have added a fourth pillar he could never have priced — energy, the minerals and molecules that now decide who dominates the century. Four pillars. And beneath all of them, a single question I return to like a metronome: “who gets paid?”

Today I am putting the whole thing down in one place — the philosophy, the four pillars, and the twenty-five highest-conviction names that express them, each with a base, a bull and a bear case, probability-weighted. It begins with an Italian nobleman fleeing a vengeful Pope with everything he owned thrown into a single saddlebag, and what that tells you about the difference between wealth you can hold and wealth you only think you own.

What’s behind the paywall?

The full deck. Not a model portfolio handed down from on high, but the actual book, built to be adjusted as the world moves and earnings land:

- The five-year assumptions I’m underwriting: gold, silver, bitcoin and the rest and what happens to every target when you change them

- A crypto-treasury situation trading for the value of its cash with the coins thrown in for free. A potential 15x or more in success mode.

- The land-and-water book, including a name screening at roughly a double on its own NAV

- Why a single exchange ranks first on a blended basis and the toll-booth test a business has to pass to earn my capital

- The energy trust I’ve turned aggressive on: a ~$2 downside against a ~$28 bull case, and why the market has the story backwards

- Viper, Uranium Royalty, PrairieSky, Altius and the rest of the basket

For **$125 a year** you get all of it, plus live updates as the numbers change. I share more of what I actually do — the positions, the valuations, the reasoning — than just about anyone I know of. If that has value to you, the door is open below.