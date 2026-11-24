The Royalty King Podcast is now back on Substack!

A number of you have asked for a downloadable version of the podcast, in addition to Youtube.

You can listen right here, in the Substack app, or in your podcast player of choice. To keep your inbox tidy, this is the only episode I'll email. Future episodes will show up quietly in the app and your podcast feed. The articles carry on as normal.

Hopefully this value-add is appreciated.

This episode: Doomberg returns

The world looks crazy geopolitically, yet through the lens of energy it makes a lot more sense. Doomberg’s base case is that the war is over and that markets have priced it that way. If he’s wrong, energy markets get caught badly offside.

We cover why the oil super-cycle crowd might look right in the short-term, yet for the wrong reasons, and he walks through the diesel math that turns today’s shortage into tomorrow’s glut. Then it’s the data centre backlash, the Nvidia news, Permian produced water (where we don’t fully agree), and why he thinks the Malvinas noise is really about Vaca Muerta. We finish on gold: forced selling now, and a much higher price later.

Timestamps

(0:00) Welcome back, Doomberg

(0:51) “The war is over”: the base case

(3:37) The uniparty, and the tail risk if he’s wrong

(9:04) Was the oil supercycle crowd right?

(11:50) The diesel math: bigger spike, bigger glut

(16:15) Data centre backlash and the real inflation crisis

(19:55) Does the build-out move to Argentina and Canada?

(22:54) Nvidia, the AI bubble and fiscal dominance

(30:12) Permian produced water: nuisance or threat?

(34:18) The Malvinas: why it’s really about Vaca Muerta

(42:57) Who builds the roads? Politics over geology

(46:51) Gold as the neutral reserve asset

(51:23) Gold/oil ratio above 100

(53:36) Doomberg’s book, and where to find him

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Disclaimer

This podcast and these notes are general information and education only. They are not financial, investment, tax or legal advice, and they are not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or asset. Nothing here takes into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Do your own research and speak to a licensed adviser before making any decision.

The Royalty King is not a licensed financial adviser. Guests’ views are their own and do not necessarily reflect mine. The host and guests may hold positions in the assets discussed, and those positions can change without notice. Information is believed accurate at the time of recording but is not guaranteed and may become out of date. Forward-looking statements are opinions, not predictions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investing involves risk, including loss of capital.